GNDU, Amritsar, gets 5G use case lab, to start five-year MTech course

Amritsar, March 18

The Department of Electronics Technology at Guru Nanak Dev University has been granted a 5G use case lab by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The university will now start a five-year integrated MTech programme in wireless communication, focusing on cutting-edge technologies from the new academic session.

Dr Ravinder Kumar, Head of the Department, highlighted its significance, stating, “GNDU is one of the select institutes in India chosen to establish a 5G use case lab, as part of the initiative to develop 100 such labs across the country. Leveraging the state-of-the-art infrastructure and aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, we have curated an integrated programme focusing on cutting-edge technologies like 5G and 6G communication systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). The department feels proud to announce the launch of a new five-year integrated programme, M.Tech (ECE) with specialisation in wireless communication, commencing from the academic session 2024-25.”

Prof Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, emphasised the burgeoning electronics industry in India, citing the government’s ‘Make in India’ mission and recent endeavours to establish semiconductor manufacturing facilities, totalling an investment of approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The integrated M.Tech programme has been crafted to cater to the evolving needs of the electronics and telecom and will provide diverse career prospects in the field of telecommunication (5G & 6G), AI, bio-medical engineering, remote sensing, sustainable energy systems, automation, drones, self-driving cars, and robotics.

