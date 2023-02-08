GNDU gets nod for teacher education programmes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Northern Regional Committee, National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi, has approved Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) vis-a-vis BA-B.Ed, BSc-B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed for secondary stage teachers to the Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), from the session 2023-24. The intake capacity of these courses is 50 students each (started for the first time in the country).

Prof Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, said the course has been implemented by the NCTE after the New Education Policy 2020 recommended the course to prepare teachers for the school system. It will be a degree course which will make students eligible to teach in the school system.

The NCTE aims to start this course initially in 50 Central and state universities based on NIRF, NAAC rankings and requisite infrastructural facilities available in multi-disciplinary institutions (universities and government degree colleges).

For the effective implementation of NEP 2020, GNDU, a multi-disciplinary university having 10 faculties and 45 departments, has launched these programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu lauded the efforts made to launch these courses, adding that these courses would help focus on holistic development of students pursuing higher education.