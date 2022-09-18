GNDU girls beat Khalsa College for Women team in handball

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The GNDU Campus Women team trounced Khalsa College for Women in the final match of handball in the 21-40 years age group today. In the men’s final for the same age category, the GNDU campus men team defeated Hindu Sabha College 31-27.

In the under-21 age group boxing competition of women, Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Mall Road, and Khalsa College won the first place while Government Senior Secondary (GSS) School Bohru bagged the second place and GNDU School secured the third position.

In power-lifting, Lakshdeep Singh got the first place in the 53-kg weight category of the under-17 age group in the tournament while Rohan Bawa bagged the second position. In the 59-kg weight category, Ajaypal Singh won the first position. In the 74-kg weight category, Jaskaran Singh won the first place, Yuvraj Singh bagged the second place and Amandeep Singh secured the third place. In the 83-kg weight category, Gurpreet Singh won first place, Gurtej Singh came second and Chirag Bhandari won the third position. Lakshya Sharma won the first position in the 93-kg.

In the under-17 girls competition, Sharanjit Kaur won the first place in the 57 kg weight category.

In the under-14 basketball competition for girls in the tournament, GGSSS Mall Road, Amritsar, came first and Prakash Public School Beas and Sacred Heart School got the second and third positions respectively. In the under-14 boys competition, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School Basant Avenue won the first position, Senior Study School Putalligarh got the second position and Spring Dale School bagged the third position.

In the under-17 softball boys contest, the Khalsa College School team won first place and GSSS Muradpura won second place and the Government School Karampura team secured the third position.