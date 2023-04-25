GNDU holds poster-making contest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: GNDU organised a poster-making competition with the theme 'Global Harmony and Peace' under G-20 University Connect series in engaging young minds with the global leadership. Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and as a joint venture by the office of Dean, Student Welfare and Dean Academic Affairs. The competition came up to be an exciting opportunity for budding artists to showcase their talent under an international forum. The competition took place at the Architecture Department. Students from various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and colleges from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and other regional campuses affiliated by GNDU participated. More than 40 students enrolled themselves in the competition and came up with their extraordinary artistries in out casing their opinions on the theme in light of spreading harmony and peace in the multinational society. Results are to be announced on April 28 in G-20 University Connect lecture. Quiz, essay writing competition and panel discussion will be held on April 25, 26, and 27, respectively, in the university campus on assigned venues.

20 schools participate in quiz contest

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, organised an inter-school quiz on G-20 under the aegis of Sahodaya School Complex in which 20 schools from district participated. A preliminary written round to shortlist the teams for the finale was held. All the teams seemed to be full of enthusiasm, well prepared and resolute to make it to the finals. The team from Spring Dale Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, bagged the first position, while DAV International School was declared the first runner-up and GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, bagged the position of the second runner-up in the junior category. For the senior category, DAV International, Amritsar, won the first position. Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy Chananke was declared the first runner-up and Spring Dale Senior Secondary school won the position of the second runner-up.

Navpreet tops varsity exams

Students of DAV College, Amritsar, have shown excellent performance in the semester examinations held by GNDU in December 2022. Navpreet Singh, a student of BCom fifth semester, stood first in the university by scoring 277 marks out of 350. Principal Amardeep Gupta, Prof Ullas Chopra, Head of Commerce Department, and Prof Vikas Behl, honoured and congratulated Navpreet for bringing laurels to the college. Navpreet expressed immense gratitude towards the principal for providing the best guidance and support to the students. He gave the credit for his success to his teachers for all the academic support. He also thanked his parents for encouragement and motivation for this academic achievement.

Four DAVC students get job offers

The training and placement cell of DAV College said that Planet Spark, a multinational company, has selected four students of final year of graduation classes for the role of 'Business Developer Counsellor' with an average annual package of Rs.6.5 lakh through an online placement drive. College Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated Prof. Vikram Sharma, in-charge, placement and training cell, and his team for the placements of final year students during the current session. He further added that this time majority of the final year students had been placed in leading companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, etc. Prof Vikram Sharma, Head, Computer Science Department, added that the HR team of the company comprising Sarthak Garg and Swati Chaudhary selected the students through virtual drive, conducted on Google meet. He wished best of luck to students for their future endeavours.

196 outstanding students honoured

Global Group of Institutes organised a prize distribution function on Monday to acknowledge the talent of students and recognise their brilliant achievements in academics, extra-curricular activities and sports. A total of 196 students of various streams, sportsperson and those making a mark in youth festivals and cultural events were given the prizes by the chairman, BS Chandi, and Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi. The students who topped in the university examinations and class toppers in different streams were awarded medals, trophies and certificates during the ceremony in the presence of MS Saini, Campus Director, PK Sharma, Dean (SW), BD Sharma, Director Admissions, Sanjeev Saini, Dean Academics, and other dignitaries. Other officials, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the prize winners.

Books released by school principal

The Principal of Revel Dale School, Rajiv Arora, released three of his books 'Prerit Pankh',' Ringing Rhymes' and 'Excellence and Its Essentials'. These books have been written with the sole purpose of inspiring the students of all age groups so that they may all become self-driven and self-motivated children. He said 'Prerit Pankh' is the compilation of educative and motivational songs that guide, gear and rear the children to strive hard in order to be ready for all the challenges that life has in store for them. 'Ringing Rhymes' contains 18 rhymes that aim at cultivating winning virtues like gratitude, early rising, love for environment and devotion towards mother land in the little kids. 'Excellence and Its Essentials for Students' is a collection of the write ups that guide the grown-up children about the way they need to conduct themselves at the school and at home in order to emerge as an excelsior.