GNDU impoves H-Index

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University ranks in the top 9.3 per cent (ranked 1975 out of 20,966 universities) worldwide according to the 2024 edition of the outcome-based Global 2000 list released by the Centre for World University Ranking. The independent ranking is based on four objective indicators — education, employability, faculty, and research. The ranking is further informed by 62 million outcome-based data points. GNDU is the only multi-specialty state university in the North (Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh) to attain this ranking. Vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the faculty, staff, research scholars and students for this achievement. Upgrading the H-index from 64 to 145 with top 10 per cent highly cited papers in Scopus is a remarkable achievement of the university, he added.

SOF Zonal Best Teachers award

Two teachers of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, were honoured with the prestigious ‘SOF Zonal Best Teachers Award’ in Punjab and Chandigarh region by Science Olympiad Foundation for the session 2023-24. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared Vandana Mehra and Gurveen Kohli were selected as best teachers for mentoring their students during the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad and the SOF International English Olympiad 2023-24, respectively. The teachers have been honoured for their contribution in motivating students to excel in the International Olympiads held across 79,400 schools in 70 countries. The award includes a trophy, a citation and a cheque of Rs 5,000.

Voter awareness march

To encourage voters to exercise their right to vote, NCC cadets of DAV Senior Secondary School, Hathi Gate, took out a voter awareness march from Hall Gate to the Partition Museum. During this march, the cadets informed the shopkeepers and residents on their right to vote. In his address on this occasion, DAV Vikas Parashar, NCC in-charge of the school, said the NCC wing of his school is making continuous efforts for voter awareness. He said the Election Commission of India is providing many facilities to help the elderly and disabled voters this time around, and that the disabled voters should take initiative by registering on the Saksham app. He said the district administration has ensured the facility of ramp on every polling booth in the district.

Webinar on financial planning

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls hosted a national webinar on ‘Wealth Creation through Financial Planning’. Convener and host Dr Ruchi Kohli, HoD, Commerce Department, began the webinar with an introductory note. Principal Pardeep Kaur spoke about the need for the webinar. Surya Kant Sharma and Dr Ruchi Kohli were the key note speakers. Sharma elaborated on the need for financial planning, savings and investments. He also gave a detailed overview of saving schemes for women offered by the Government of India. The principal said it was an important session as financial freedom is critical for women empowerment.

