 GNDU impoves H-Index : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

GNDU impoves H-Index

GNDU impoves H-Index

A view of the GNDU campus in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University ranks in the top 9.3 per cent (ranked 1975 out of 20,966 universities) worldwide according to the 2024 edition of the outcome-based Global 2000 list released by the Centre for World University Ranking. The independent ranking is based on four objective indicators — education, employability, faculty, and research. The ranking is further informed by 62 million outcome-based data points. GNDU is the only multi-specialty state university in the North (Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh) to attain this ranking. Vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the faculty, staff, research scholars and students for this achievement. Upgrading the H-index from 64 to 145 with top 10 per cent highly cited papers in Scopus is a remarkable achievement of the university, he added.

SOF Zonal Best Teachers award

Two teachers of Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, were honoured with the prestigious ‘SOF Zonal Best Teachers Award’ in Punjab and Chandigarh region by Science Olympiad Foundation for the session 2023-24. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared Vandana Mehra and Gurveen Kohli were selected as best teachers for mentoring their students during the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad and the SOF International English Olympiad 2023-24, respectively. The teachers have been honoured for their contribution in motivating students to excel in the International Olympiads held across 79,400 schools in 70 countries. The award includes a trophy, a citation and a cheque of Rs 5,000.

Voter awareness march

To encourage voters to exercise their right to vote, NCC cadets of DAV Senior Secondary School, Hathi Gate, took out a voter awareness march from Hall Gate to the Partition Museum. During this march, the cadets informed the shopkeepers and residents on their right to vote. In his address on this occasion, DAV Vikas Parashar, NCC in-charge of the school, said the NCC wing of his school is making continuous efforts for voter awareness. He said the Election Commission of India is providing many facilities to help the elderly and disabled voters this time around, and that the disabled voters should take initiative by registering on the Saksham app. He said the district administration has ensured the facility of ramp on every polling booth in the district.

Webinar on financial planning

Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Girls hosted a national webinar on ‘Wealth Creation through Financial Planning’. Convener and host Dr Ruchi Kohli, HoD, Commerce Department, began the webinar with an introductory note. Principal Pardeep Kaur spoke about the need for the webinar. Surya Kant Sharma and Dr Ruchi Kohli were the key note speakers. Sharma elaborated on the need for financial planning, savings and investments. He also gave a detailed overview of saving schemes for women offered by the Government of India. The principal said it was an important session as financial freedom is critical for women empowerment.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala