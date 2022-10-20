GNDU inks MoU with KSS-ISPER

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Guru Ramdas School of Planning of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (GRDSP) signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Kanwar Surjit Singh Institute for Spatial Planning and Environment Research, Panchkula, Haryana (KSS-ISPER) to share knowledge, and conduct collaborative research, capacity building training, and outreach activities to address various issues and challenges occurring in the built environment of cities and villages. As per the MoU, based on mutual need, both institutions shall explore ways of collaborating joint research, workshops, seminars, conferences, and training programmes in the field of sustainable and livable habitat in line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

The syndicate of the university has also approved the request of KSS-ISPER to institute a gold medal in the memory of late Kanwar Surjit Singh, who happens to be an alumnus of GNDU. The medal will be awarded to the topper of Master of Planning (Transport) programme.

