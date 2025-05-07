GNDU inks pact with NSE Academy for new MBA course

In a landmark move aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSE Academy, the education arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, to launch a cutting-edge MBA in Financial Analytics. This strategic collaboration introduces a joint MBA programme in Financial Analytics, designed to equip students with data-driven financial skills, industry-relevant knowledge and internationally recognised certifications.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh said, “This partnership reflects GNDU’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. Through this MBA programme, students will gain practical exposure to the financial sector and emerge as skilled professionals, ready to make meaningful contributions from day one.”

The MoU was signed by Registrar Prof KS Chahal and Abhilash Misra, CEO of NSE Academy, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh; Prof Dr Navdeep Singh Sodhi, Coordinator, University-Industry Linkage Programme; and Ranganathan S, associate vice president, NSE Academy.

The programme will incorporate live projects, case studies and specialised training modules curated by the NSE Academy, ensuring that graduates are not only well-versed in theoretical concepts but also prepared to address real-world financial challenges. It will be offered through the University School of Financial Studies at GNDU.

NSE’s associate vice president Ranganathan S added, “We are proud to collaborate with GNDU to empower the next generation of finance professionals. Our joint programme is aligned with industry standards and designed to build future-ready talent for both Indian and global markets.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Sajal Choudhary, Deputy Manager, NSE Academy Limited; Dr Lakhwinder Singh, Dean, Faculty of Economics and Business; Dr Harsandaldeep Kaur, Head, University School of Financial Studies; Dr Balwinder Singh, Senior Professor, University School of Financial Studies; along with other faculty members.