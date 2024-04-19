GNDU introduces 4-yr integrated teacher education programme

Amritsar, April 18
Guru Nanak Dev University has become the only state university in north India to have got approval to launch all three Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) viz-a-viz BA-B Ed; B Sc-B Ed and B Com-B Ed for secondary stage teachers from this session onwards with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course.
Department of Education Head Professor Amit Kauts said the course was inaugurated by former UGC chairman Professor Ved Prakash after a formal visit of NCTE member secretary and other office-bearers for its orientation. For admission into this course, a National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). NCTE declared April 30 as the last date of registration through the website for the year. The online entrance examination will be conducted on June 12.
He said the course was implemented by NCTE after NEP 2020 recommended it for preparing teachers for school system. “This course will offer a degree, which will make students eligible to teach in schools. To take admission, students will have to take the entrance test. The NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the NCET for admission to the four-year ITEP for the academic session 2024-25. Qualifying the NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to the course in GNDU,” he said.
This course provides candidates a deep understanding of teaching practices. The candidates, who complete the course will have a dual degree of bachelor’s in their respective fields and a degree in education. Prof Kauts said in the present education system five years were required to get a BA and B Ed degree ITEP will save them a year. Students would also be eligible to apply for postgraduate courses after this course. The course would train highly qualified teachers in major and minor disciplines for school systems.
Interested candidates have to register for NCET at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in. To get admission in GNDU the candidate will have to register on the university’s admission portal (www.gnduadmissions.org) after May 8.
