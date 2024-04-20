GNDU introduces 5-yr integrated MTech course in AI, robotics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

An artificial intelligence and robotics laboratory has been established in the Department of Mechanical Engineering with the support of Dr PK Pati, coordinator, Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation funded by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grant, Government of India. The initiative, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, signifies GNDU’s commitment to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

Dr Harminder Singh, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “GNDU is one of the select institutions in India chosen to establish an AI and robotics infrastructure in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Leveraging this state-of-the-art infrastructure and aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the department has introduced an integrated five-year MTech course with specialisation in AI and robotics engineering, focusing on conception, design, manufacturing and operation of robots, commencing from the academic session 2024-25. Students will be awarded BTech degree after completing four years. Admission to the programme will be based on the university entrance exam, ensuring a rigorous selection process for aspiring students,” he said.

The programme will provide diverse career prospects in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning, remote sensing, sustainable energy systems, automation, drones, self-driving cars and robotics.

Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, emphasised that ever increasing demand for robotics and automation in almost all fields will streamline repetitive, hazardous and tedious tasks.

Discussing the growing opportunities in robotics and automation sector, he said, “We have witnessed a remarkable upsurge in placement and internship opportunities for our students.”

