GNDU Literary Club hosts talk with author

Amritsar, September 20

The Literary Club of Guru Nanak Dev University hosted an interactive session with author Dr Sanjeev Chopra. The event was centered around Dr Chopra’s recently published book, “We the People of the States of Bharat.” The session provided students and faculty members with an opportunity to delve into the historical and cultural aspects of India through the lens of Dr Chopra’s expertise.

Dr Sumneet Kaur, Assistant Professor, delivered an introductory note. She underscored the significance of his latest work in exploring the historical underpinnings of the term “Bharat” and its evolution through time. Dr Chopra, captivated the audience with his insights into the history of maps of India. He traced the evolution of India’s boundaries and the emergence of the term “Bharat” as a prominent identifier. Chopra shared how the book began as a documentation of research into the geographical restructuring of India before and after Independence and turned into a narrative on the contemporary political and social restructuring as well. He shared elucidation on how “Bharat” gained prominence in 1911, during the British colonial era, added a new layer of understanding to the audience’s perception of India’s identity. His book will undoubtedly continue to inspire discussions and explorations into the diverse and complex tapestry of India’s heritage.

Dr Ujjal Jeet, Assistant Professor, Department of English, delivered a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to Chopra for sharing his knowledge and enriching the literary discourse at the university. He interacted with students and signed copies of his book.

Evolution of Bharat

