GNDU marks World Tourism Day with heritage walk for students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism, Guru Nanak Dev University, in collaboration with Punjab Tourism organised a heritage walk today to mark the World Tourism Day. This excursion was specifically arranged for the students of BTTM (Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management and BHMCT (Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology). This walk was a guided tour deep inside the narrow lanes of the 400-year-old city of Amritsar.

“One gets to see Katras, Akharas, Bungas, Havelis and Hatties, which are unique features in architecture and have tremendous heritage value. This takes you back in time as you witness town planning, traditional trade and crafts being practiced in the same place and in the same manner as has been done for centuries,” said Gurvinder Kaur, guide (Punjab Tourism), who accompanied the students to present a detailed knowledge of important heritage points. The walk covered a distance of 3 km and included a visit to 14 specific attractions of the city.

The students got to see the famous intricate carved wooden facades, the old Nanakshahi structures, the jharokhas and remnants of the original Amritsar architecture. Students along with the faculty members visited the Town Hall, Gurudwara Saragarhi, Qila Ahluwalia, Baba Bohar and numerous other places. They also tried scrumptious jalebis at Jalebiwala Chowk, at the 90-year-old shop that sits on an old well.