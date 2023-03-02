GNDU organises conclave on technical textiles

Amritsar, March 1
The Punjab State Council for Science & Technology and Guru Nanak Dev University organised TECH4TEX, a technical textile conclave. The conclave was organised in collaboration with Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University; the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Punjab Chapter of CII; the Amritsar Group of Colleges & various textile associations in Amritsar. Dr Dapinder Kaur Bakshi, Joint Director, PSCST, emphasised the ‘Technical Textiles’ as a sunrise sector.
She shared that the government of Punjab is keen on supporting the textile industries to graduate towards technical textiles through supporting research and technological interventions.
About 120 delegates participated in the event.
