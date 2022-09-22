GNDU participates in UNGA science summit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu chaired and interacted with panel of experts at a session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Science Summit (UNGA-77).

The session was held on the topic “India’s Innovation System and Sustainable Development: Contemporary Challenges and Way Forward” for inter-linking evolutionary actors, organisations and institutions”. The GNDU participated in the summit for the first time, which was held in the virtual mode.

GNDU Punjab School of Economics Assistant Prof Dr Swati Mehta was the convener of four sessions from India along with colleagues from South Africa and Europe. The central theme of this year’s summit is “Inclusive Science” with an aim to promote more extensive science collaborations between less developed and developed nations, including tacking global challenges through collaborative science.

Renowned Indian economist, Prof Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute of Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), and Prof Nirvikar Singh, distinguished professor of Economics, University of California, Santa Cruz, presented their talk in the two-hour session focused on different components of Indian Innovation System.

The GNDU emphasised on India’s oldest civilisation, beautiful architectural heritage, stronger philosophical foundations, astronomical advances, mathematical acumen and scientific temperament of ancient and modern times.

Other sessions are “South-South and North-South Cooperation for Innovation”, “Production across borders for Consumers across borders” and “Transformative Innovation Policy and SDGs”. These sessions will prepare inputs for the United Nations Summit of the Future, which will be organised during the UNGA-78, in September next year.

