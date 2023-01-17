GNDU postpones exams as teachers suspend evaluation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 16

After the teachers unions observed total suspension of evaluation work today and strike call by aided colleges on January 16, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) postponed all theory semester and annual exams scheduled to be held on January 18.

The strike call has been given by colleges and teachers against the state governmnet’s decision to lower the retirement age of teachers to 58 from 60. Dr BB Yadav, district president, PCCTU, Amritsar, said the government has betrayed the teachers’ fraternity by unilaterally taking the decision to reduce the retirement age from 60 years to 58 years.

“Today’s programme was organised which was a total success against the government’s anti-teacher, anti-higher education and anti-academic structure in Punjab. Notably, the University Grant Commission (UGC), the supreme governing body of higher education, recommends 65 years as the retirement age for the teachers all over the country in its 7th Pay Commission recommendations. But, the Punjab Government, being the last state to implement the January 2016 recommendations after almost six years i.e. from October 2022, has also reduced the retirement age to 58 years in its notification under clause 13 (ii) causing rude shock amongst the teachers,” he said.

Today, all teachers refrained from any exam duty or evaluation work, as most colleges deferred the exams scheduled for today and January 18. Over 200 aided and un-aided Colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain shut on January 18 (Wednesday) in protest against the state government’s decision. The Joint Action Committee of colleges announced that they are considering to close the colleges indefinitely in near future if the government did not respond to their demands.

Meanwhile, Dr Palwinder Singh, professor-in-charge, Examinations, GNDU, said the deferred examinations will be held on January 22. The time and venue for the examinations will be the same.