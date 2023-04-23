GNDU professor conferred with doctorate degree

Amritsar, April 22
Sudha Jitender, a professor from Guru Nanak Dev University’s Department of Hindi, was recently conferred with a doctorate of DLit (Doctor of Literature) in the field of academics.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel presented the degree to Prof Jitender on April 13. Her topic of research was ‘Punjab ke Hindi Upanyas Sahitya Ka Samaj-Sanskritik Adhyayan’.
