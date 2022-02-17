GNDU professor gets Humboldt fellowship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Venus Singh Mithu, assistant professor, the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has been awarded the Humboldt Research Fellowship.

Fellowships from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation are considered to be among the most prestigious awards in academics. Vice-Chancellor GNDU Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated Mithu on his achievement. The fellowship allows qualified scientists working as assistant professors to spend extended period of research in Germany. The alumni network of the foundation comprises over 26,000 persons in more than 130 countries, including 50 Nobel laureates.

Under this fellowship, Mithu will be working at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Germany, for 18 months, and focus on studying the cause of type-2 diabetes mellitus using cutting-edge structural biology tools. “Mithu’s research will have a significant impact in developing preventive measures against type-2 diabetes that is an escalating public health problem worldwide,” said Sukhprit Singh, department head, GNDU. Mithu has also been awarded fellowships from the German Academic Exchange Service (or DAAD) in 2017, and the Max Planck Society, Germany, in 2020. —