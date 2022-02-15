GNDU ranks 19th in research

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Guru Nanak Dev University has been ranked 19th by AD (Alper-Doger) Scientific Index-2022, among 2,146 universities surveyed by them at the national level. The university has also been indexed at the 155th position out of the 6,569 universities of the Asia. Globally, the university has been ranked 824th out of 14,339 universities in the world surveyed by Google Scholar.

Ninety-one scientists of the university have also been indexed in AD-Scientific Index-2022 from various fields, which include medical & health sciences, natural sciences, engineering and technology, agriculture, business management, economics, education, social sciences, etc. The index further covers 16 scientists of GNDU in the list of top 100,000 scientists.

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) is a ranking and analysis system that shows the total and the last five-year’s productivity coefficients of scientists based on the h-index, i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar. Such analyses also help reveal the medium and long-term results of several policies implemented by institutions, including those of the academic staff employment and retention policies, wage policies, academic incentives, and scientific working environments. “AD Scientific Index” shows the ranking of individual scientists in 112 subjects (Agriculture & Forestry, Arts, Design and Architecture, Business & Management, Economics & Econometrics, Education, Engineering & Technology, History, Philosophy, Theology, Law / Law and Legal Studies, Medical and Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Others). It covers 256 branches and 14,153 institutions across 215 countries in 10 regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, Arab League, BRICS, Latin America and others).

Recently, Stanford University in the US has also identified 13 scientists of the university under the world’s top 2% scientists list. The prestigious Nature Index also identifies the university among the top four institutions of Punjab and among top 10 institutions in North India.

Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Sandhu informed that h-index (Hirsch index) of the university is also 2nd highest among all institutions of Punjab. To give a push to research, the university has also established Golden Jubilee Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.