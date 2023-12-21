GNDU reclaims MAKA Trophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has been declared the winner of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022-2023. The university has won the trophy for the record 25th time. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the recipients of the National Sports Awards for the year 2023. The distinguished awardees will be honoured at a special function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9.

Reacting to the news, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director of Sports, the accomplished athletes, coaches, principals, and the invaluable technical staff. Prof Sandhu underscored the university’s commitment to providing top-tier sports facilities and infrastructure. He highlighted the university’s inclusive sports programme for this achievement, which includes admissions, boarding, lodging, training, coaching, sports equipment, and cash awards exceeding Rs 2 crore annually to athletes. Furthermore, he commended GNDU athletes’ commendable participation in various international competitions over the past year.

Twelve athletes from the university this year competed in various disciplines at the Asian Games, including fencing, shooting, cricket, cycling and water sports, with five of them winning 10 medals for India. Athletes of GNDU bagged a total of 12 medals at the FISU World University Games held in China, earlier this year. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Tolkyo Olympian and Asian Games medallist and star shooter from GNDU, also has been awarded with Arjuna Award. Tomar won four medals and created a new world record in team event at Asian Games earlier this year.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by various university officials, Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director of Sports, expressed that his university’s sporting achievements in a collective effort. “Right from college principals, physical education heads, and specially university coaches in various disciplines, it’s an achievement for all,” he said. “The National Sports Awards ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the dedication, talent, and hard work of individuals and institutions that have made exceptional contributions to the field of sports. We invite all sports enthusiasts and the public to join us in congratulating the awardees and witnessing this grand celebration of sporting excellence,” he said.

