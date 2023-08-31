GNDU releases schedule for exam form submission, fee payment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has released the online submission form and fee payment schedule for December 2023 exams of the undergraduate semester I, III, V, VII and IX and post-graduate Semester I and II for regular and private students through its portal http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx

Prof Palwinder Singh, in-charge, examinations, said forms for special chance/additional subject, re-appear and improvement exams should be submitted manually at the university cash counter by students.

He said that the last dates for private students for printing fee slip/online fee payment, subject selection for regular students by colleges on challan generation and for annual form submission was September 25 with a late fee. He said that with a late fee of Rs 250, the last date was October 3 and with a late fee of Rs 2,000, the last date was October 16. He said that Rs 1,000 per day (maximum late fee up to Rs 30,000) would be charged 10 days before the commencement of the session examination.

He said that the last date to deposit the examination fee in bank (for private candidates) and submission of fee of regular students by cash/draft at the university cash counter or in bank by colleges was October 3 without late fee. He said that with a late fee of Rs 250, the last date was October 9; with a late fee of Rs 500, the last date was October 12; with a late fee of Rs 1,000, the last date was October 16 and with a late fee of Rs 2,000, the last date was October 19.

He said that a grace period of three days had already been added in the above dates, so no extra time would be given and the schedule for Law (TYC) Semester I, Law FYIC Semester I and B.Ed Semester I would be released later.

