GNDU research scholar wins award for oral presentation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Shivani Attri, a PhD scholar from the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, has emerged as the recipient of the prestigious Oral Presentation Award at the PEMAP-2023 conference. The event, focused on the interface between academia and industry, was held recently at the Department of Botany, Central University of Jammu.

Shivani Attri, a CSIR-JRF fellow, who completed her PhD in a specialised field of botany, showcased her research during the conference, making a significant impact on the delegates, research scholars and other attendees. Her presentation, which delved into the potential applications of botanical research in the field of applied sciences and related industries, captivated the audience and garnered widespread appreciation. Attended by renowned experts and scholars and farmers from an agriculture background, the PEMAP-2023

conference aimed to bridge the gap between academic research and practical industrial and agricultural applications, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts.

Attri expressed her gratitude to her mentor Prof Saroj Arora and the research team at GNDU for their unwavering support throughout her research journey. Her research exemplifies the potential for botanical studies to make a

tangible impact on industry, furthering the goals of sustainable development and scientific advancement.

