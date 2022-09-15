GNDU scholar bags award at international conference

Tribune News Service

Amritsar September 14

Deachen Angmo, a PhD scholar from the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, working on a project to turn sewage sludge into fertilizer, won the best Oral Presentation Award at the international conference on “Waste Management and Recycling” held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The conference had several international researchers presenting their projects and ideas that could be commercialised and implemented in the field of agriculture and industry.

Angmo is working under the supervision of Prof (Dr) Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala. She presented her work on the conversion of sewage sludge into nutrient rich organic fertilizer through vermitechnology, which uses earthworm in degrading waste material and produces natural compost.

Angmo noted that vermitechnology is a wide scope in providing a sustainable solution to ecology and environment-related problems.

Her presentation focussed on the potential of earthworm reared in labs to convert the sewage sludge into vermicompost, which is rich in essential plant nutrients.

The application of vermicompost from sewage sludge further enhances the crop yield and provides defence against various plant diseases. It also provides sustainable solutions for dealing with the burden of waste.

Deachen Angmo credited her success Guru Nanak Dev University VC and supervisor Prof (Dr) Adarsh Pal Vig for necessary guidance and the Head of the Department.