GNDU scientist Gahlay awarded

Amritsar: Dr Gagandeep Kaur Gahlay, assistant professor at the Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, GNDU, has been awarded the prestigious SERB-POWER grant this year. The scheme, under the Government of India and SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board)- POWER (Providing Opportunities for Women in Exploratory research), aims to encourage emerging and eminent women researchers for individual-centric and competitive mode of research funding to undertake R&D activities in frontier areas of science and engineering. Under the scheme, chosen researchers are provided support of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 60 lakh as per levels, for three years to continue their research in particular field. Dr Gagandeep is currently working on understanding molecular mechanisms behind male and female infertility and developing approaches for easy diagnosis and treatment. TNS

3 drug peddlers held with opium

Tarn Taran: A team of CIA staff on Wednesday busted a four-member gang of drug peddlers responsible for smuggling opium, other drugs and arms and ammunition from other states to sell these in this border area. Three members of the gang were arrested with 250 gm of opium and a country-made pistol and three cartridges. The police also seized a car (DL-3 CBU-6505) in which they were riding in Patti area on Wednesday evening. The police informed here on Thursday that those arrested had been identified as Karanbir Singh Karan of Patti, Naranjan Singh Gurlal of Ghariala and Gurjit Singh Jeeta of Dhagana. The fourth accused, identified as Sarwan Singh of Boparai (Patti), fled the spot and the police were conducting raids at his possible hideouts. Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge of the CIA staff, said the accused had been smuggling opium, heroin and arms and ammunition from states like UP and MP and supplying it in the area and other parts of the state. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPA Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. OC

DAV boys get Best Cadets Award

Amritsar: Cadet Gaurav Verma of NCC Air Wing of DAV College has been awarded the Best Cadet Award for the year 2022 and Akash Patial for the year 2021. Sharing the news, Principal, DAV College, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said both the cadets have been awarded with cash prize of Rs 4,500 and letters of appreciation. On reaching the college both the students were given a grand welcome. Dr Rajesh said continuous progress of the nation takes place only when working with the spirit of discipline and dedication. “NCC cadets should channelise their energy and strength through innovation and creative ability to take the nation in a positive direction continuously,” he said.