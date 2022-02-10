GNDU scientist gets fellowship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Dr Narpinder Singh, Prof, department of food science and technology, Guru Nanak Dev University, has been awarded honorary fellowship in the felicitation function of 25th Punjab Science Congress organised by Punjab Academy of Science at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Sri Anandpur Sahib (Ropar). Punjab Academy of Science every year award this fellowship to one distinguished Scientists from India and abroad who have made immense and rich contribution for the development of Research in the scientific fields and also have worked for the promotion and development of science. Dr Singh is internationally renowned for his research in agricultural sciences, particularly in food Science and technology.He has been conferred with many national awards such as The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award by Indian Council of Agricultural Research and JC Bose National Fellowship awarded by Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India. His recent research has clearly explained the effects of environment temperature on wheat and rice quality published in international journals highlighted the strategies to be made keeping in view expected changes in environment.

Science Week Festival at GNDU

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebrating the 75th Year of Indian Independence) is being celebrated all over the country. In this regard, the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India in association with Vigyan Prasar, is planning February 22-28, 2022 as Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate. This event is supported by Vigyan Prasar under its flagship programme SCOPE i.e “Science & Technology Communication, Popularisation and its extension. Themed around “75 Years of Independence”, 75 programs at 75 different locations all over India are planned. On behalf of the organising team, Science Week Festival (SWF-2022), Dr. Bindiya Arora Assistant Professor, Department of Physics and Teacher-in-charge, SciRox, Science Club informed that Department of Physics of Guru Nanak Dev University has been identified as one of the 75 locations to celebrate this week long science festival. The Department of Physics is going to organize a Science Week Festival from February 23 to 27.