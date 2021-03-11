GNDU scientist gets patent for anti-fungal drug formulation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

Dr Subheet K Jain, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Science, and Coordinator, Centre for Basic and Translational Research in Health Science, Guru Nanak Dev University has been granted a patent entitled “Non-Settling Nanovesicular Formulation for Delivery of Amphotericin B” for a period of 20 years Government of India.

Sharing the news, Dr Jain informed that in this patent, new formulation for anti-fungal drug has been developed. “The developed formulation is highly effective for treatment of systemic fungal diseases. It is safe in nature and because of low cast it is within the reach of common people,” he said. Dr. Jain also informed that due to the environmental changes, cases of fungal diseases are on the rise. This formulation will help in providing low-cost therapy to common people.

VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, senior researchers and faculty members, research scholars and co-authors of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, GNDU have applauded the efforts of Dr Jain for his outstanding research work.

Dr Subhneet Jain has previously been featured in the list of top 2% scientists of the world for the year 2021, published by Stanford University, USA in PloS Biology. Dr. Jain’s lab has published more than 130 research papers in journals of international repute. He has also written 12 book chapters and has already been granted two patents. He has successfully completed 10 research projects funded by various agencies like DST, AICTE, ICMR and UGC, New Delhi. Presently six research scholars (including two international research students) are working in his lab on different research projects related to development of safe and cost- effective formulations for anti-fungal and anti-cancer drugs.