GNDU signs MoU with college in Canada

GNDU signs MoU with college in Canada

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:42 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The MoU being signed between GNDU and Olds College of Agriculture and Technology, Canada.
Recognising the mutual benefits to be gained through a cooperative programme, promoting research and international understanding, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and the Olds College of Agriculture & Technology, Canada, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here recently.

The MoU would be valid for five years but could be renewed or extended by a mutual written consent and amounts to termination or supersession of any existing or continuing MoUs between the two institutes.

The MoU was signed by Prof Palwinder Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Dr Karen Dancy, Director, Recruitment & International Relations, Olds College Canada, in the presence of VC Prof Karamjeet Singh.

Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “Today marks nothing less than the beginning of a new era of cooperation for India and Canada. By teaming up, our university is creating a unique alliance and leading the way in shaping the future of Indo-Canada research partnership. This collaboration is an immense opportunity to promote cooperative research and to facilitate the international exchange of ideas in the field of agriculture and management, the development of new knowledge and to enhance global research acumen through these hubs. The modes of cooperation could include faculty visits for collaboration in research, student mobility programmes for learning, development of cooperative research projects and dissemination of findings through scholarly publication.”

A high-level delegation led by Director Dr Karen Dancy and Dr Tashu Nanwal from Olds College of Agriculture & Technology, Canada, visited Guru Nanak Dev University on Friday. After mutual discussions, both institutes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for more growth opportunities for students and faculty members, particularly in the field of agriculture and management of both the institutes.

Dr Karen Dancy shared, “Olds college is globally recognised for high-tech, hands-on agriculture education and innovative applied research that lays the foundation for solving real-world problems in farming, food and land and is one of Canada’s top research colleges.” After a campus tour and interaction with senior faculty members, Dr Karen Dancy admired the study environment at GNDU. Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, coordinator, University Industry Linkage Programme, said the collaboration will create more opportunities for students and faculty members.

