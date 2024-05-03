GNDU signs MoU with Norwegian university

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Strengthening bilateral ties in education and research, the Arctic University of Norway (UiT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and five other prominent institutions at the Norwegian Embassy in India. Showcasing interest in collaborative ventures between the two countries, the MoU was signed at a reception hosted by Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener.

The Norwegian delegation was led by Prof Jan-Gunnar Winther, the pro-rector for Research and Development at UiT, and Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, represented GNDU, Amritsar.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “GNDU has been known for delivering research excellence, alongside the highest quality education, coupled with our passion for creating an impact on society and our commitment to contribute to sustainable development goals. We are very happy to sign the MoU with UiT and are excited to explore research collaborations with them in diverse areas to solve real-world challenges.”

Hege Kristin Widnes from UiT shared her views on the MoU saying, “This is a great opportunity for both the institutes to forge closer ties. It will enable focused research and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.”

“The MoU will facilitate bilateral visits by students and researchers with the objective of pushing the boundaries of state-of-the-art research. The collaboration will be in the form of faculty and student exchanges and joint projects,” said Bedi.

