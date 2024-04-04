GNDU students excel in inter-university fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

Guru Nanak Dev University won the second runners-up prize at the 37th Inter University National Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The festival witnessed participation from over 2,200 students representing 109 universities from across India under the banner of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Youth Welfare Incharge Director Amandeep Singh expressed pride on the achievements of the GNDU contingent, highlighting their remarkable performances across various categories. The university clinched the title in music items and secured the first runners-up position in the dance category. “The university fielded a contingent of 44 students, who competed in 16 events,” said Dr Amandeep. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the winners.

