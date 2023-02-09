GNDU students take out march for 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Students’ organisation Sath organised a march for the release of Sikh political prisoners in the Guru Nanak Dev University campus.

The march started from Gurdwara Sahib of the university and ended at the main gate of the campus. A number of students walked holding placards with photos of Sikh political prisoners along with details of their respective imprisonment tenure. While supporting the initiative of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), students wrote over 2,000 applications to the President of India.

While addressing the march, Juzar Singh, president, Sath, said Sikh political prisoners were not criminals neither they fought for their personal issues, they struggled for the common cause. Sath member Gurwinder Singh, another member of the organisation, said the judicial system of this country is soft towards the rapists, murderers and convicted of massacres.

The march organised by the organisation was supported by the ongoing Quomi Insaf Morcha. Student leaders of the United Sikh Student Federation and NSUI also participated in the march.