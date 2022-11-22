GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Guv to deliver address

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Brihanmumbai, Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra and Prof Gagandeep Kang (FRS), Department of Gastrointestinal Science at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, will be awarded the with honoris causa degrees in the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre of the university as the university will host its 48th convocation on Nov 25. Chahal is known for his handling of Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and was lauded by the SC for his Mumbai Model.

Dr Gagandeep Kang is a leading researcher with a major research focus on viral infections in children, and the testing of rotaviral vaccines. She became the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society and was on the Life Sciences jury for the Infosys Prize in 2020.

A day before, on November 24, the university will mark its 53rd Foundation Day at the different venues with the various activities on the university campus.

Registrar Karanjeet Singh Kahlon said to celebrate the event, Dr Yogesh Kumar Chawla, Former Director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Dr Sarbjinder Singh, Dean, Faculty of humanities and Religious Studies, Chairperson, Sant Prem Singh Murale Wale Chair of the University will deliver the academic lecture in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Auditorium of the University.

On November 25, in another mega event 48th Annual Convocation of the Guru Nanak Dev University,

Prof Kahlon said Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit would deliver the convocation address on the occasion. The meritorious students will be awarded with medals and degrees during this convocation.