GNDU to host lecture series as part of G20 initiative

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

As one of the 75 educational institutions identified by the Ministry of External Affairs to host the G20 ‘University Connect: Engaging Young Minds’ lecture series, Guru Nanak Dev University, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a New Delhi–based autonomous policy research institute, will host an event on April 28, to create awareness among the youth about India’s presidency of G20. The event seeks to deepen the understanding of goals that India is set to achieve as part of G20 among the academic community.

The G20 ‘University Connect’ was recently inaugurated by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, with vice-chancellors from 75 universities joining in virtually and physically to bring the lessons back to their respective institutions. GNDU has also appointed a nodal officer for the event to be held on April 28 in Amritsar.