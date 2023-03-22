‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will implement the National Education Policy-2020 from 2023-24 academic session in its campus and colleges affiliated to it. The university has taken all essential steps to implement the policy from the coming academic session.

GNDU VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu, while presiding over a meeting of the academic council, said under the NEP, there would be many changes that have been formulated by eminent educationists keeping in view the global scenario and to benefit students. The university has also constituted a council to achieve the target to implement the policy well in time.

He said major focus of the NEP would be on research. Prof SS Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU, said various three-year undergraduate degree programmes and two-year postgraduate degree programmes would be merged/reorganised into one programme and named as five-year integrated programmes w.e.f. 2023-28 batch.

“Students seeking admission to two-year postgraduation courses shall be admitted to Semester VII of the five-year integrated programme. Similarly, students admitted to Semester VII shall have an option to exit after completing Semester VIII and shall be awarded BA/BSc (Hons) or BA BSc (Hons with research degree) as the case may be,” he said.

He also said many already running two-year PG degree courses would also be continued and a PG diploma shall be awarded in case a student exits the postgraduate programme after completing one year.

Under open and distance learning, new courses of BA and BBA and under online studies, the course of BA; Master of Arts in English and BCom are proposed to be started from session 2023-24.

In the light of the guidelines by paramedical council and the New Education Policy, name of one-year course “Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology” (for colleges) shall be changed to “Certificate Course in Medical Laboratory Technology”.