GNDU to translate AICTE books in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Three faculty members of the Department of Electronics Technology, GNDU, have received the project of translation of books related to engineering subjects into Punjabi language by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, under Technical Book Writing (TBW) Scheme.

Sharing information, Dr Ravinder Kumar, head of the department, said that in an effort to implement National Education Policy-2020, the task of translation of books related to technical subjects in Punjabi language has been launched by AICTE in collaboration with IIT Bombay’s Project ‘Udaan’ and Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Technical University, Bathinda. “Guru Nanak Dev University is also playing a leading role in this project, under which three faculty members of the department including Dr Kuldeep Singh, D. Rajandeep Singh and Shivinder Devra will work on the project of translation of textbooks from English to Punjabi language in the subjects of electronics communication, consumer electronics, and digital communication, respectively.

The translation work will be reviewed and completed within four months,” informed Dr Ravinder Kumar.

Under the efforts being made for the prevalence of Punjabi language in the field of technical education, Dr Ravinder Kumar said that five workshops had been successfully organised by the department of electronics technology in collaboration with the commission for scientific and technical terminology, ministry of education, Government of India, for the development of technical terminology related to engineering subjects in Punjabi language earlier. Apart from this, the department also organised a two-day national seminar on “Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in Technical Education & Technical Terminology in Punjabi”.