GNDU trounce KU in North Zone Inter-University Hockey (men) C'ship

Amritsar: On the fourth day of the competition, Guru Nanak Dev University team trounced Kurukshetra University (5-1).The North Zone Inter-University Hockey (men) Championship is underway at GNDU’s AstroTurf. The championship had started from February 25. GNDU players showed a high-level of skill and talent in the match and won the game comfortably by 5-1. The second match was played between Punjabi University, Patiala, and Lovely University, Phagwara. Punjabi University, Patiala, won this match by 2-1.
