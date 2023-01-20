GNDU V-C Sandhu elected as Fellow of Royal College, London

Tribune News Service

Amritsar January 19

Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu has been elected as the Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London.

He has got the recognition came for his contribution in the field of sports medicine. The Royal College of Physicians was founded in 1518 by the Royal Charter from King Henry the VIII. The Royal College of Physicians, London, is the oldest college playing a pivotal role in raising standards and shaping public health.

Dr Sandhu had introduced Sports Medicine and Sports Sciences as a discipline in the university system in 1994, which has now become an independent discipline by the Medical Commission of India. The Department of Sports Medicine established by him in GNDU became a Centre of excellence in 2004. This is being replicated in six other universities in the country. Currently, the department offers courses like MD in Sports Medicine, Masters in Sports Physiotherapy, Masters in Sports Nutrition and a Masters in Sports Psychology. He has been advising the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on various aspects of Sports Sciences by helping establish the National Institute of Sports, Manipur, and the upgradation of various Sports Science facilities in the country.

Dr Sandhu has previously served as the Secretary of the University Grants Commission.