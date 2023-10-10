GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Out of 16 athletes of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), who represented India at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, five were today received on the campus amid much fanfare.

Among five were shooting stars Ashi Chouksey, Sifat Kaur and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and fencer Taniksha Khatri and one other, who met Vice Chancellor (VC) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and shared their medal winning experience.

Receiving the athletes, the VC said their outstanding performances had brought pride to the university and the nation.

“Dedicated and talented university athletes exhibited remarkable skills and sportsmanship while contributing significantly to India’s medal tally at the Asian Games. In total, they secured an impressive 13 medals in various sporting events and showcased their commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of success,” the VC shared.

Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar; Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean of Academic Affairs; and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director of Sports, were also present on the occasion. The athletes are here to appear in semester exams of their courses and would move to Delhi tomorrow to attend a special dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Asian Games contingent.

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh said the university shooters had excelled on the world stage. He said, “Their achievements stand as a testament to the dedication and rigorous training they have undergone. They serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in our university and beyond.”

He said the GNDU continues to nurture and support sporting talent and was committed to providing necessary resources and guidance to help athletes achieve greater heights in their respective fields.

He said, “The university looks forward to celebrating more victories and witness athletes make their mark on the international stage in the years to come.”

