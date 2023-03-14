GNDU welcomes int’l, nat’l delegates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Various international and national speakers have started arriving at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) as the university will formally receive more delegates on March 14 to participate in the Youth 20 (Y-20) Consultation Summit.

Agritech and food security, emerging global job opportunities through international relations, research in nanotechnology, material science on industry 4.0 and creation of skilled workforce for sustainable built environment in real estate market will be the key points to be discussed by experts during the summit.

During the mega event, panelists of national and international fame would interact with youth and present their views on March 14, 15 and 16 in GNDU. The main event would be held in the newly-built Golden Jubilee Convention Centre of the university. The inaugural panel discussion will be held on agritech and food security. Similarly, the second panel discussion will focus on emerging global job opportunities through international relations, the third panel discussion will focus on research in nanotechnology, material science on industry 4.0 and the fourth panel discussion will be focused on creation of skilled workforce for a sustainable built environment in the real estate market.