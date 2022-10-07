GNDU zonal youth fest begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A packed Dasmesh auditorium, hundreds of smiling faces, enthusiastically witnessed the opening of the Zonal Youth festivals of the Guru Nanak Dev University.

The youth festival for colleges was inaugurated today by Dr Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare. Dr Dua congratulated the entire student community from colleges and university campus and shared the message of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

The festival started with students rendering shabad/bhajan. Gidha, folk songs, geet, ghazal, fine arts and quiz competitions were held on Thursday. Costume parade, skit, mimicry, ranogli, phulkari, mehandi, poetical symposium, elocution and debate competitions in the fields of theatre items, fine arts and other literary events will be held on Day 2.

Dr Dua said in the post-pandemic era, GNDU was amongst the few universities in the country to complete its youth festivals in time last year. “The university is ever-committed to offer an ambience that helps students nurture their academic, as well as co-curricular potentials,” said Dr Dua.

Earlier, Dr Tejwant Singh Kang, Convener of the Youth Fest, said the competitions would be held for three days and winners would compete in the zonal and national youth festivals to be hosted by the end of the year.