GNDU's Tamanna Bhardwaj bags award for young scientist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

A research scholar of the GNDU, Tamanna Bhardwaj, an INSPIRE fellow of the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences has been selected by the Indian National Academy of Young Scientists (INYAS) to be the recipient of Saransh-2022 award in the Life Sciences category. She is pursuing PhD under the supervision of Dr Renu Bhardwaj, presently serving as Director, Research, of the university.

INYAS-Saransh is an attempt to bridge the gap between budding scientists of the country and the community at large. The second edition of the competition was conducted between September and December 2022. The jury shortlisted a total of 34 participants for the final round of the competition which was held over a period of three days.

Tamanna Bhardwaj is the only candidate from a university after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Rest of the winners are from IITs, CSIR etc.