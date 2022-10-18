GNDU's tech-driven learning tools for special kids

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

Expanding the scope of special education programmes being offered in the district, collaborators including special educators from the government and private-run schools and experts from GNDU’s school of education, are working together to technologically upgrade the learning tools and devices for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

While GNDU has started offering a degree programme in special education and training for developing teachers with special education tools, special educators are working towards bringing in new devices and technology to ease out the understanding of traditional tools used like sign language and Braille for CWSN.

“Looking at the inclusivity, use of Braille for visually impaired is being upgraded by using software that convert learning material into audio-notes. Customisation of Braille software in Punjabi and other regional languages is being adopted in special schools, where we have distributed smartphones with Braille signs on keypad, that have recording applications and audio books. We are now working to introduce more such technology-driven applications like picture tools for learning for CWSN,” informed Dharminder Gill, coordinator and in-charge, special education, Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan, Amritsar.

Gill has been a resource person to draft the special education training programme for GNDU. He says that their students have been given these smartphones, under a special Centre-State government funded initiative.

Similarly, tools like augmentative communication devices for speech impairment are being used as a tool for communique and learning for children with autism and speech impairment. Pehal Resource Centre, a school for CWSN, has a digital audio library that has audio learning tools for its students.

While these tech-driven tools are being used for CWSN across the country, their inclusion in learning programmes in the city have been limited due to lack of resources and resource persons. “That’s why, GNDU started with the programme from this session onwards as there is an acute shortage of special educators in the region,” informed Gill.

