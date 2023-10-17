GNDU's tourism festival begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

Guru Nanak Dev University hosted a tourism fest that brought together a diverse array of talents, cultures and enthusiastic teams. The event kicked off with a vibrant display of cultural dances, including the bhangra, giddha and hip-hop. The fest was organised as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations on third day by the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of the University. The three-day event was filled with excitement and enthusiasm.

Students of Khalsa College of law bagged first position while second and third position was won by Department of Hotel Management and Tourism in Rangoli competition. Those from Department of Computer Science and Technology Human Genetics and Physics department of GNDU won first, second and third position in photography competition. The first, second and third prize in Best out of waste competition was won by students of Department of Hotel management and Tourism, Department of Physics and SSSS College of Commerce, respectively. To wrap up the event, a singing concert by Musafir band was held.

