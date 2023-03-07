Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, March 6

Superintendent of Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail Iqbal Singh Brar and four other police officials who were arrested on Sunday in connection with a video which had gone viral and had been produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Gurpreet Kaur at Khadoor Sahib, were ordered to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond (Jatti Mushlka).

The jail officials were booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act in connection with a video leak in which Sachin Bhiwani and his associates were seen talking about the incident in which two gangsters were killed in a gang-war that took place in jail premises on February 26.

In the incident, gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were threatening gangsters belonging to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group.

Advocate Deepak Arora and other lawyers who appeared on behalf of the jail officials said they brought to the notice of the court that the IPC sections imposed in the case pertained to bailable offences and it was under the jurisdiction of the police itself to release them on bail. The police itself was competent to release them on bail upon furnishing a personal bond.

Besides Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, the others were Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, ASI Joginder Singh and ASI Harchand Singh. The other two suspended jail officials include Additional Jail Superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and Head Constable Savinder Singh who have not been arrested yet.

The court ordered the police to release the five arrested officials on personal security bond.

Despite repeated attempts, neither DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Arun Kumar nor SHO Rajinder Singh were ready to go on record regarding the release of jail officials.

Two inmates were killed in Feb 26 clash

The jail officials were booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act in connection with a video leak in which Sachin Bhiwani and his associates were seen talking about the incident in which two gangsters were killed in a gang-war that took place in jail premises on February 26.