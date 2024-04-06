Gold haul for Customs Dept at Amritsar airport, ICP Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

The Customs Department seized 794 grams of gold at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport today. According to the information received, the gold was worth Rs 48,12,208 in the market. Customs officials said the gold was being smuggled from Dubai. Officers of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Amritsar, intercepted a passenger who had arrived at the city airport on April 4 from Sharjah by an Indigo flight No. 6E-1428. The passenger was acting suspiciously following which a personal search was conducted. The search and interrogation resulted in the recovery of four capsules of gold paste, extraction of which further resulted in 691 grams of pure gold.

The smuggled gold has been seized under relevant provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress, said officials

Similarly, two gold strips of 233.44 grams were seized from four Pakistani nationals by the Customs Department at Land Customs Station at Integrated Check-Post, Attari, here today.

The gold worth Rs 16,22,408 has been seized. Acting on information received from 168 Battalion of the BSF, Customs officials intercepted the family of four Pakistani nationals at the incoming baggage hall which resulted in the recovery of 233.44 grams of two 24 carat gold strips from a member of the family.

The 24 carat gold strips have been seized under relevant provisions of Customs Act, 1962 claimed the police officials. They said further investigation into the matter was initiated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai #Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport Amritsar