Gold ornaments stolen from Ajnala jeweller's house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

While the police were carrying out a flag march to “ensure” law and order and inculcate a sense of security among residents, two armed robbers looted a jeweller’s house in broad daylight in Ajnala yesterday.

Aatish Dhawan of Ajnala said he along with other members of the family was present in the house when two bike-borne persons entered the house. He said his wife was working in the kitchen when one of the suspect pointed a “datar” and a pistol at her and entered the room. They took the entire family hostage.

He said the accused claimed himself to be a member of the Jugnu gang. He said they broke open the lockers of the wardrobe and took away Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth lakhs. He said the accused knew about him and family members. He owns a jewellery shop in the main bazaar in Ajnala.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said a probe was on to identify the suspects. The police teams were analysing the CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators. He said a case has been registered.