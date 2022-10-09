Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Customs staff at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International (SGRDJI) Airport intercepted two passengers, who had arrived on a domestic flight from Mumbai to Amritsar and recovered, and seized 401 gms of gold paste from their possession here on Friday evening.

The custom officials revealed that they had received secret inputs about the passengers, who arrived on domestic Mumbai-Amritsar flight (Indigo flight No.6E6072). On a secret tip-off, they were intercepted for checking and during examination of their cabin bags the officials recovered 401 gms of gold paste.

After processing the gold paste, 336-gm gold (of 24 carat) worth Rs 17.77 lakh was extracted from the paste.

On further interrogation, it was disclosed that the gold was smuggled from Dubai to Mumbai in the same aircraft and these two passengers boarded in the aircraft at the Mumbai airport and took the delivery of gold from the aircraft. “Gold weighing 336 gms valued Rs. 17.77 Lakhs has been placed under seizure being liable to confiscation. The further investigation in the case is going on, stated the custom officials.

Earlier, on September 16, the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh from an employee of a private airline coming from Dubai at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International airport here. On September 7, a man was apprehended from the airport with capsules containing gold worth Rs 36 lakh in his rectum. The passenger, who came from Dubai in a flight, had admitted to have two capsules of gold paste concealed in rectum.