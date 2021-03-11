Golden Temple langar employees given fire safety tips

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The HPCL officials on Wednesday visited the Golden Temple to raise awareness among the employees about the safety rules to be kept in mind while using the gas to prepare the ‘langar’.

A large quantity of LPG is used daily at the world’s biggest kitchen that feeds more than 70,000 devotees every day.

HPCL GM Dharminder Kumar Bihaura, deputy GM Tejinderpal Singh Cheema and area sales manager Chetan Chandev briefed them about important rules regarding the maintenance of gas cylinders, precautions to be taken while turning the cylinders on and off, storage of cylinders and asked them to remain vigilant.

HPCL also provided important gas-safety equipment and an electronic weighing machine. TNS

#golden temple