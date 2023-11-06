Good sale in festival season brings cheers to store owners

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

The festival season has brought customers out of homes for shopping, but delay in arrival of the winter is holding back sale of woollen apparels.

Since the breakout of the Israel-Hamas war, the price of gold recorded a jump of nearly 10 per cent. Still customers want to buy gold jewellery.

Pankaj Khurrana, a jeweller, said the price of 10 gm of gold rose from nearly Rs 58,000 to Rs 63,000 since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

He recalled that the footfall of customers was low when the price was around Rs 58,000, who expected that it would further go down. However, international developments had changed the entire situation.

Now, customers were turning up in good numbers in anticipation that the price of the yellow metal may rise further. They gave credence to the traditional thought that gold was a hedge against inflation and a safe refuge for bad times, besides being an integral part of weddings.

Jewellers expect that the trend would continue during the ensuing Dhanteras.

Harpreet Singh, a store owner, said an upbeat trend was witnessed among customers buying imitation jewellery. Flow of customers was good due to the forthcoming wedding season in winter. Similar trend was witnessed for some cosmetic products.

Rajiv Aneja, a ready made garment dealer, said the sale of woollen apparels rose during Diwali festival. However, the weather was not much cold these days, he said. People were still utilising fans during most part of the day, he added.

