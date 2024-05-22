Goods destroyed in fire at garment shop in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

A fire broke out in a readymade garment showroom adjoining Khalsa College for Women on Mehnga Singh Saini Marg here this evening.

On receiving the call at 6.40 pm, the Fire Brigade rushed two fire tenders to the spot and started controlling the flames. A huge quantity of garments and wooden furniture was lying in the double-storied showroom. High flames led to panic in the area.

The firemen kept struggling to douse the flames which could spread to other shops adjacent to the showroom. Besides, the narrow streets and encroachments proved a hurdle in the movement of fire tenders. Five fire tenders, including two from the Sewa Samiti, kept working to control the fire till late evening. Garments worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

