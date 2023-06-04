Government failed to check drug menace: KMSC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 3

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in its meeting organised at Piddi village, expressed resentment over the government failure to check drugs here on Saturday. Members of the committee alleged drugs was easily availability on demand. The meeting was presided over by Amarjit Kaur in which a large number of women were present.

Satnam Singh Pannu, Fateh Singh Piddi, Gurjit Singh Ghaina and Devinder Kaur were among others who addressed the meeting. They said the tall claims of the state government that the menace had been mitigated to some extent were not true. Rather they alleged the supply of drugs at doorstep was just a mobile call away.

They said the truck parking site near the District Administrative Complex had become a hot bed for the sale of drugs. They said the tablets delivered in the de-addiction centres were available in the open at Rs 300-400. They alleged a number of government employees and officials were not only but also indulged in the drugs trade.

The leaders warned that in case the administration failed to check the menace, the KMSC would take to streets to lodge its protest.