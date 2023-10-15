Government Medical College doctors in Amritsar threaten to strike work

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 14

Alleging that certain police officials are pressurising them to strike a compromise with assailants, who attacked and injured an on duty junior resident (JR) doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC) here yesterday, the Resident Doctors’ Association has announced an indefinite protest till an FIR is registered against culprits involved in the incident.

The association claimed that this was fourth incident of violence against a resident doctor in the last four months. The incident had occurred yesterday when family members of a child undergoing treatment at the hospital, who later died, entered into a scuffle with a JR and manhandled him. The JR received injuries on his head, nose and stomach during the brawl.

Resident doctors alleged that the police were threatening to register an FIR against them for tossing turban of a person, who attacked the JR during the incident, on Friday.

Dr Arshmeet Singh, president, Resident Doctors’ Association, said, “We have two demands. First is regarding registration of an FIR against culprits and second enhancement of security at the hospital so that no such incident occurs in future.”

He claimed that there were only 11 guards available to manage security at the hospital during the night.

The local medical fraternity has also demanded that the civil administration and the police should take steps to check violence against medical practitioners.

Dr RS Sethi, senior vice president, Indian Medical Association, Punjab, said, “In most cases, whenever a patient loses life at a hospital, the doctor and medical staff become an easy target of his/her family and relatives.” He said strict punishment should be given to perpetrators of such crimes to check violence against medical practitioners.

The association said they would not join the OPD services during the protest, but would continue emergency services as per the duty roster.