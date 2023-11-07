Government schools named after martyrs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The Punjab Government has taken a decision to name 31 government schools in the state after freedom fighters and martyred soldiers in order to honour the state’s freedom fighters and to introduce future generations to these personalities. Making this announcement recently, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that it was decided by the government to name the state government schools under which 31 government schools have been changed in the fourth round during the current year.

Among the government schools whose names have been changed, Government Elementary School, Daria Musa, in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district has been renamed Shaheed Surjit Singh Government Elementary School, Daria Musa. Surjit Singh was a soldier of the Indian Army.

Two schools in Taran Taran too have been renamed under the fourth phase. Government Senior Secondary School, Gandiwind, has been renamed as Freedom Fighter Achhar Singh Government Senior Secondary School, while Government Elementary School, Wein Puin, has been renamed Shaurya Chakra recipient martyr Jasbir Singh Government Elementary School.

